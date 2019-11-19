mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eric Bellinger Drops "Heaven Sent" Off Upcoming Album "Cuffing Season 3"

Arielle London
November 19, 2019 11:58
470 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Heaven Sent
Eric Bellinger
Produced by Hitmaka

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Both the song muse and vocals are "Heaven Sent."


Eric Bellinger just shared a beautiful ballad. The Hitmaka produced track "Heaven Sent" describes a woman who is, in Bellinger's eyes, the perfect match. The Saved By The Bellinger artist sings about his muse with his signature smooth vocals and paints a picture of a partner almost any person would want. It's a song about desire and intimacy with all the feels to match musically.   

The talented singer shared a minute-long lyric video on Instagram accompanied with the caption "Cuffing Season’s Here!" That it definitely is, and this gem makes it official. Bellinger also announced on the gram that he is going to be releasing a new song every day until his album Cuffing Season 3 drops. Check out Monday's release below to hear what type of woman Eric Bellinger believes to be "Heaven Sent."

Quotable Lyrics:

I thought one night would be fine
Look at me now tryin' to press your line
Realize you're a gift to me
Need your presence, I feed off your energy

Eric Bellinger
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  470
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Eric Bellinger Hitmaka Heaven Sent new single cuffing season cuffing season 3 upcoming album
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Eric Bellinger Drops "Heaven Sent" Off Upcoming Album "Cuffing Season 3"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject