Eric Bellinger Drops "Heaven Sent" Off Upcoming Album "Cuffing Season 3"

Eric Bellinger just shared a beautiful ballad. The Hitmaka produced track "Heaven Sent" describes a woman who is, in Bellinger's eyes, the perfect match. The Saved By The Bellinger artist sings about his muse with his signature smooth vocals and paints a picture of a partner almost any person would want. It's a song about desire and intimacy with all the feels to match musically.

The talented singer shared a minute-long lyric video on Instagram accompanied with the caption "Cuffing Season’s Here!" That it definitely is, and this gem makes it official. Bellinger also announced on the gram that he is going to be releasing a new song every day until his album Cuffing Season 3 drops. Check out Monday's release below to hear what type of woman Eric Bellinger believes to be "Heaven Sent."

Quotable Lyrics:

I thought one night would be fine

Look at me now tryin' to press your line

Realize you're a gift to me

Need your presence, I feed off your energy