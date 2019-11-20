Eric Bellinger Drops Back To Back Bangers With "Surprise Me"

Sometimes, an artist simply emerges from the ethereal blue with a two-pack of new music. For Eric Bellinger, today was one such day. With Cuffing Season 3 on the way--because let's be honest, sometimes a man's gotta cuff regardless of the weather--Bellinger has dropped both "OMW" and the sensual "Surprise Me." The latter, which also features a smooth instrumental from Hitmaka, finds our hero deep in the throes of passion, allowing himself to take instruction from his latest love interest. And she might be a keeper.

"She said pull that out and get behind me," he sings, reflecting on a particularly x-rated encounter. "I might cuff it up, make you wifey." True, he doesn't exactly exert himself on the chorus, but surprises don't always need to be elaborated. As for Bellinger's dulcet tones, they haven't disappointed us thus far. A low-key favorite in the long-running dynastic war for the RnB throne, "Surprise Me" proves that even his loosies get the job done.

Quotable Lyrics

She said pull that out and get behind me

You surprise me, I might cuff it up, make you wifey