Eric Bellinger Drops Acoustic Version Of "New Light"

There's hardly an R&B artist out here that has been has prolific as Eric Bellinger in the past few years. Between his writing credits on other people's records, and serving some dope features alongside artists like Snoop Dogg and Jim Jones, to name a few, he's been dishing out plenty of solo music. In September, he returned with his latest body of work, New Light. The 15-song project is laced with appearances from Brandy, The Game, Dom Kennedy, and more.

This week, Bellinger came through with an acoustic version of someof his favorite cuts off of his new project. Titled, New Light (Acoustic), the project includes acoustic renditions of "What About Us," "Tired Of Waiting," "Go Get It," and "Euphoric."

Check out the latest from Eric Bellinger below.