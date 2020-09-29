Eric Bellinger Delivers "One Thing Missing" In Time For Cuffing Season

Eric Bellinger might be a singer but the way he releases music is far more like his rap counterparts. Though a pandemic struck the world, he's already released three projects so far and he's continued to provide a steady stream of music to follow. That's the thing about Eric, though. He pretty much has music for pretty much any occasion. As we approach the cuffing season, the rapper released his latest single, "One Thing Missing" which, if used correctly, might help you win back your ex. Soothing production backs the singer as he reflects on lost love and emptiness.

Bellinger's single is the latest in his Term 3 weekly series that he launched to encourage people to vote. Currently on week four, the rapper's latest single follows the release o last week's "FLOTUS."

Quotable Lyrics

I've been floating on cloud 99

Shipping good, I can't even lie

I was on a mission, had to take flight

Mixed a little faith with a lotta fight

