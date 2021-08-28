Eric Bellinger & Sevyn Deliver Break-Up Single "What About Us"

With this drop comes the announcement that his album is on the way and Eric Bellinger is excited that for this single, he was able to link up with his friend Sevyn Streeter. The veteran R&B singer and his equally acclaimed collaborator came together on his latest single "What About Us," a track that follows his previous releases "Only Fan," "Go Get It All," and "Shine On The World." This time around, Bellinger called on Sevyn for a break-up jam of sorts as the two belt our verses about what happened during their lyrical relationship.

As the saying goes, there is his side, her side, and the truth, and on "What About Us," Bellinger and Sevyn give their takes on why they believe their romance is no more. It's quite a way to usher in cuffing season as the track is slated to be featured on Bellinger's forthcoming album that is rumored to arrive before the year's end.

Stream "What About Us" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Fell for a ting from the Westside (Side)

If I'm bein' honest

TLC, no Left Eye, that's all that she wanted (Yeah)

How you gon' unfollow me, leave me for the streets, babÐµ?

There's no degree, how cold you could bÐµ, bae

Girl, I remember the time, I got receipts on my line

The naked kind, so don't you front, don't you lie