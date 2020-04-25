mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eric Bellinger & Nieman J Link On "Optimal Music" Ft. Young Thug & More

Aron A.
April 25, 2020 15:29
Optimal Music
Eric Bellinger & Nieman J

Eric Bellinger & Nieman J collide on their new project, "Optimal Music."


Eric Bellinger and Nieman J have worked together for a long time but now, they've joined forces for their brand new joint project. Optimal Music is a merger of both artists' styles with collaborations coming from some of the biggest names in the game. Wale, Young Thug, Jeremih, and Joe Moses are among the featured artists on the project while producers like Foreign Teck, J. Gramm, Mike Free and Cassio bring their sound to the table.

"When Nieman said he wanted to do a joint project, I was hype from the jump," Bellinger told RESPECT. "Every time we link on something whether it’s music or anything else for that matter… it adds that magical touch! When you’re collaborating with someone, TRUST is an essential factor. It’s so hard to come by in this business but when you do have it… It’s a deadly weapon!"

Peep the project below. 

