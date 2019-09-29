Eric Bellinger & Kehlani Team Up For "Headline"

Eric Bellinger blessed his fans with the project Saved By The Bellinger last week. The ten-track album is short and sweet, with Bellinger offering listeners a range of his usual topics and flows. On the track "Headline," Bellinger croons about falling in love with an artist who has the top billing. The narrative switches in his verse, where it appears that he is now the headlining act crushing on a fan. Kehlani sticks to the original concept for the second verse, but adds a twist when she explains that it's her man on stage headlining.

The instrumental for "Headline" relies on spacey synths that sound like they are bouncing off each under underwater. The aquatic ambiance gives the song a calming vibe, although the bumping percussions pepper the track with a little turn-up energy.

Quotable Lyrics

Her boyfriend don't think that she into me (Ah)

Serenade her, now we enemies (Uh)

A boss, flew her out to Italy (Uh)

Oh, that's your man? Is you kiddin' me? (Ah)

He gon' keep runnin' all into me (Uh)

He betta keep that same energy (Ah, yeah)



