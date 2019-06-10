Eric Bellinger & Chris Brown Get Transported To The Ultimate Party In "Type A Way" Video

Eric and Chris head to a different world in new video.

Eric Bellinger dropped off his long-awaited project The Rebirth 2 back in February and now months later he's back to show love to the third track. "Type A Way" features Chris Brown and OG Parker and the new visuals follow Chris and Eric as they put on virtual reality goggles that transports them to a crazy party filled with neon and some talented dancers.

There's, of course, no shortage of pretty ladies in the clip and overall we're getting a Project X kind of vibe that amps up the R&B track even more. “I want to take it back to the basics with The Rebirth 2,” Eric previously told Billboard of his tape. “[With this album] I’m getting across that R&B is not dead. It’s much more alive and I got really simple hooks but they’re all potent. When people press stop, they'll still be singing the song they were just listening to.”

