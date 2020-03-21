The onset of self-isolation has brought out some of the best in celebrities, such as Rihanna's $5 million donation to coronavirus relief efforts, and some of the worst in celebrities, such as the highly criticized, tone-deaf "Imagine" cover posted by Gal Gadot. Comedian Zack Fox has now released a celebrity-filled parody of the celebrity-filled cover, as noted by HipHopDX.

The original cover features Gal Gadot, Zöe Kravitz, Will Farrell, Kristin Wiig, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph and Mark Ruffalo and more singing parts of John Lennon's "Imagine" to form a whole song. The video was immediately met with backlash from social media and subsequently went viral.

While the economy withers to the ground, unemployment rises to new levels, and thousands die, we've been gifted a cute video of celebrities singing along in the comfort of their million-dollar homes to save us.

Zack Fox posted a video on Instagram, Friday, saying "There’s a song from my childhood that would always help me out when I would feel that way, and I wanna share it with y’all, and hopefully just help out a little bit. It goes a little something like this.” Fox then precedes to comedically sing Three 6 Mafia’s classic “Slob On My Nob.” Eric Andre, Thundercat, Quinta Brunson, Guapdad 4000, Cool Kids’ Chuck Inglish, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Sam Jay, 6lack, Teddy Ray and TisaKorean all join in.

This is the type of content that will help us survive the coming weeks.