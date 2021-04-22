The internet was hit with an accusation of racial profiling by actor Eric Andre and he is waiting for a response from Atlanta's mayor. Earlier today (April 21), the comedian unleashed a series of tweets detailing his experience while at Atlanta's International Airport. Andre tagged and spoke directly to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in real-time as he claimed he was being unfairly targeted and harassed by airport officials.

"@KeishaBottoms if anyone is at @delta terminal T3 in Atlanta please get me the officers names," wrote Andre. "Talking to my lawyer now. Need a good Atlanta lawyer."



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

He later asked the mayor for help, saying that "two of your officers stopped me on the jet bridge at terminal three in the Atlanta airport for a 'random' drug search." The actor claims he told the officers they couldn't search him. "At that moment, I was the only POC on line. @KeishaBottom I know this isn't the PD you want representing in your airports."

Eventually, Eric Andre was able to board his flight and get on with his travels, but he isn't sweeping the incident under the rug. Andre is calling for Atlanta lawyers to help with what is shaping up to be a legal battle as he also has asked for help in identifying the officers involved. Read through his messages, and the mayor's response, below.