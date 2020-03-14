Eric Andre, Tiffany Haddish, and Get Out star Lil Rel Howery can be seen practically giving people heart attacks across the nation in the trailer for the prank movie, Bad Trip. In the hidden-camera narrative film, the first to hit theaters since the Jackass franchise's Bad Grandpa in 2013, Andre and Howery hit the road to embark on an action-filled adventure, duping their unknowing audience into believing that their staged pranks are for real. Haddish poses as Lil Rel's sister, who pretends to break out of prison and track down her "brother" and his friend after they stole her car. Many of the staged mishaps are rather violent, such as Andre sticking his hand in a blender and spraying [fake] blood over the walls at a smoothie joint.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

The film is stacked with experts in the field of practical jokery. Not only is Jackass: The Movie director, Jeff Tremaine, on board as a producer, but Andre himself is essentially fluent in pulling weird sh*t in front of an audience due to his years on his late-night, low budget talk show parody series, The Eric Andre Show. Despite the expertise behind the premise of the film, Howery revealed that he was pretty close to quitting the project after the first day of shooting. “Those are real reactions from people and you don’t know how they’re going to react to things," he told Collider. "It’s fun and it’s also frightening.” Bad Trip is set to be released in theaters on April 17th. It was initially supposed to have its premiere at SXSW this year, but was forced to move its release date up a week in light of the festival's cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.