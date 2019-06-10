Eric André is taking his stand-up routine on the road less travelled by low brow comics. The "Legalize Everything" tour is perhaps the most ambitious thing he's done to date, encompassing three continental zones (Europe, North America, and Oceania) over a 3.5-month span. André's announcement was well-conceived, as it coincided with a social media posting and the opening of the box office (via Ticketmaster). Tickets can be purchased right here and through various subsidiary outlets.

Legalize Everything

August 23 – Britsol, UK – Anson Rooms

August 25 – Edinburgh, UK – Gilded Balloon

August 27 – London, UK – EartH

August 29 – Manchester, UK – Fairfield Social Club

Updated Venue! – September 1 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

September 3 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Lygten

September 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Boom Chicago

September 12 – Dublin, Ireland – Liberty Hall Theatre

September 14 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

September 16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

September 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Merriam Theater

September 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

September 20 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

September 21 – Seattle , WA – Moore Theatre

September 22 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

September 23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

September 26 – Toronto, ON – JFL42 – Sony Centre

September 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

September 28 – Urbana, IL – Pygmalion

September 29 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

October 2 – Durham, NC – The Carolina Theatre

October 3 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

October 4 – Nashville, TN – James K. Polk Theater

October 5 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

October 9 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theater

October 10 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

October 11 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

October 12 – Houston, TX – Cullen Performance Hall

December 4 – Sydney, AUS – Enmore Theatre

December 6 – Melbourne, AUS – Athenaeum Theatre

December 7 – Perth, AUS – Astor Theatre

December 11 – Brisbane, AUS – Tivoli Theatre

December 13 – Auckland, NZ – Sky City

