Eric André is taking his stand-up routine on the road less travelled by low brow comics. The "Legalize Everything" tour is perhaps the most ambitious thing he's done to date, encompassing three continental zones (Europe, North America, and Oceania) over a 3.5-month span. André's announcement was well-conceived, as it coincided with a social media posting and the opening of the box office (via Ticketmaster). Tickets can be purchased right here and through various subsidiary outlets.
Legalize Everything
August 23 – Britsol, UK – Anson Rooms
August 25 – Edinburgh, UK – Gilded Balloon
August 27 – London, UK – EartH
August 29 – Manchester, UK – Fairfield Social Club
Updated Venue! – September 1 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt
September 3 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Lygten
September 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Boom Chicago
September 12 – Dublin, Ireland – Liberty Hall Theatre
September 14 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
September 16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
September 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Merriam Theater
September 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
September 20 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
September 21 – Seattle , WA – Moore Theatre
September 22 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
September 23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
September 26 – Toronto, ON – JFL42 – Sony Centre
September 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
September 28 – Urbana, IL – Pygmalion
September 29 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
October 2 – Durham, NC – The Carolina Theatre
October 3 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
October 4 – Nashville, TN – James K. Polk Theater
October 5 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
October 9 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theater
October 10 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
October 11 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
October 12 – Houston, TX – Cullen Performance Hall
December 4 – Sydney, AUS – Enmore Theatre
December 6 – Melbourne, AUS – Athenaeum Theatre
December 7 – Perth, AUS – Astor Theatre
December 11 – Brisbane, AUS – Tivoli Theatre
December 13 – Auckland, NZ – Sky City