It seems like New York mayor Eric Adams can't say no to a party. The man is constantly spotted at the Big Apple's biggest events, and has dubbed himself New York's first "hip-hop mayor."

Mayor Adams attempted to further solidify this moniker on Thursday night, where he was seen rubbing shoulders with hip-hop icons while celebrating the 49th anniversary of the genre. The party was hosted by DJ Tony Touch, and saw some rap legends in attendance, including Kurtis Blow, KRS-One, and Kool DJ Red Alert.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, "everybody was so happy and grateful to see [Adams] and mingle with him." He made his way around the event, which was held at Toca's Playhouse in Union Square, and seemed to be having a great time. "He was listening to people’s stories and everyone was expressing their gratitude of him," said the Page Six source. "There was a lot of love in the room."

Another source claimed that Adams' partying lifestyle is actually in service of the city. "He knows where to be! Nightlife is part of the recovery [of New York City] and he knows that. He knows where to be– and it’s not just places like Zero Bond," they said.

When it comes to going to lots of parties, Adams might be NYC's "hip-hop mayor," but when it comes to defending actual rappers, he seems to be far from a friend to the community. When C-Blu was arrested in March and statements from the arresting officers ended up being "wholly discredited," the hip-hop mayor was quick to defend the police.

[via]