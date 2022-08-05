Ever since becoming mayor of New York City, Eric Adams has become quite the polarizing figure. A lot of this has to do with the fact that he has had some interesting opinions about hip-hop. For instance, Adams tried to make the claim that Drill music was a problem in the city and that platforms like YouTube should be taking down drill music videos.

These comments led to plenty of outrage and Adams' favorability immediately took a massive hit. In more recent times, however, Adams has sought to embrace hip-hop. He has been seen partying with the likes of French Montana, and now, he seems to be getting more endorsements from the genre, than he did before.

Eric Adams

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Recently, at a press conference, Adams announced a $5.5 million investment in the Universal Hip-Hop Museum which is being erected in the South Bronx. Adams went on to say that this is an important investment to make as hip-hop is synonymous with the city of New York.

Adams also went on to make a pretty interesting statement, as he claimed that he is the first New York mayor to embrace the genre. “First time in New York City history, we have a Hip Hop mayor,” he said.

These are comments that may draw some eye-rolls especially given his comments about drill. Regardless, the city is investing in hip-hop related funds, which is a step in the right direction.