We've lost a lot of rappers over the past few years including budding stars that were just coming into their own. This week, the hip-hop community is mourning the death of 20-year-old Dallas, TX rapper Lil Loaded. The young artist was the one to look out for this year, especially following his recent success. Signed to Epic Records, the rapper was gearing up for a big year ahead.

Epic Records has now issued a statement on Lil Loaded's death, reading, "Epic Records is deeply saddened and devasted by the untimely death of rising hip-hop star, Dashawn ‘Lil Loaded’ Robertson. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends, and fans."

There's yet to be an announcement regarding Loaded's official cause of death as Cedar Hill Police continue their investigation. The rapper's attorney suggested that his passing was a result of suicide. His lawyer's statement came after one of Loaded's friends said that he died from suicide.

Loaded was poised to become the next biggest rapper out of Dallas. The rapper amassed a wide fanbase from singles like, "Gang Unit" and "6locc 6a6y" which also served as the title of his 2019 mixtape. In 2020, he released his debut album, A Demon In 6lue as well as CRIPTAPE a few months later.

We'll keep you posted on anymore updates regarding Lil Loaded's passing.