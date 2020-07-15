Costume designer Gracie Cox accused Kevin Connolly of sexual assault. She says that the assault took place in December 2005 at a Manhattan wrap party for Connolly’s directorial debut The Gardener of Eden.

Cox told The Daily Beast that his behavior on the production set had made her "a little uncomfortable." According to Cox, during the party, he led her down a hall to a VIP lounge area, started kissing her once they were alone, then pulled her into a side booth.

"I didn't know how to respond—but before I could even think about what to do about it, he pulled me into one of these little side [booths], and pulled down my pants, and turned me around, and within no time was inside of me. I was just in shock," said Cox in the report.

Connolly’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told The Daily Beast that Connolly denies that he assaulted Cox. He stated that the encounter was consensual although unprofessional.

According to the report, Cox has been trying to tell her story for years. Four of her friends confirmed she had informed them of the alleged assault days after it happened.

Cox claimed that The Gardener of Eden designer Amy Westcott, who had hired Cox as an assistant costume designer, witnessed the incident. Cox’s friends, as well as a woman named Bessie Gantt, also confirmed that Westcott had an intense argument with Connolly at the party after the alleged assault.

"It was an assault. She was a deer in the headlights," Gantt said.

“I want it to be known that he is dangerous,” said Cox, “and I want him to not get away with it any longer.”

