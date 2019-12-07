Often court stories are filled with negativity but this is one to make your heart smile. A young boy’s adoption was made final in Grand Rapids, Michigan this week with his entire kindergarten class in attendance. According to CNN, Michael, age 5, was adopted by his foster parents who had been caring for him for over a year. Michael's teacher, Mrs. McKee had the idea of making Michael's adoption day one that he and his classmates could all remember. McKee approached Michael's mom about the field trip and she was excited by the idea as well. The teacher arranged for a school bus and organized the outing. His entire class from Wealthy Elementary School created hearts on wooden sticks that they waved in the courtroom as the adoption was finalized. Michael was all smiles as he got his permanent home solidified by the judge with his new parents, and friends, by his side.

Michael's new father said that his favorite part was when his son's friends started telling the court "I love Michael" or "Michael's my best friend," after the judge asked everyone in the room to describe what Michael means to them. According to the judge, this was the first time she has ever hosted a kindergarten class in her courtroom before.