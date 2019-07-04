If you've never experienced the Osheaga Music & Arts Festival in Montreal, Canada, you're seriously missing out on one of the best parties in the entire world. There is so much to experience in the beautiful, multi-cultural city of Montreal and Osheaga is just one of the reasons why you should book a flight out there today. If you don't have the dough to cop a ticket to the festival -- or maybe you do and you're just more interested in getting some free tix from us -- then you've come to the right place. We're pleased to announce our official giveaway for two tickets to the 2019 edition of the Osheaga Music & Arts Festival!

The line-up, which you can see above, is perfect for fans of all sorts of music. If you're purely a hip-hop fanatic, there's enough talent for you to enjoy all three days of Osheaga this year. Acts including Logic, Childish Gambino, Gucci Mane, J Balvin, Denzel Curry, 070 Shake, ScHoolboy Q, Young Thug, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Tierra Whack, Ski Mask the Slump God, and way more will be hitting the stage with some of their most fire tracks. There are always surprises at festivals too so you never know what Osheaga will be pulling out of their sleeves this year either.



Image via Osheaga

We're happy to be giving you the chance to win a pair of GA tickets to the weekend festivities (travel costs not included) and it's actually pretty simple to sign up. Here are the rules!

Step 1: "LIKE" the HotNewHipHop and Osheaga Facebook pages

Step 2: Tag who you want to party with at Osheaga on the post below

And... that's it! The contest closes on July 16 at 11:59 pm EST so you've still got tons of time to sign up. Let us know who you're most excited to see and stay posted to see if we announce you as the winner.