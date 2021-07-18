mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ENNY Shares New EP "Under Twenty Five"

Aron A.
July 18, 2021 13:26
Under Twenty Five
Enny

Enny drops off new project "Under Twenty Five."


ENNY has been a rising star out of the UK who's been showing promising signs of her trajectory. Earlier this year, she unveiled the "Peng Black Girls" remix with Jorja Smith which they later performed on Colors. Now, she's back with her new project Under Twenty Five. The EP includes the previously released tracks, "Same Old," "I Want," and the original "Peng Black Girls" ft. Amia-Brave. 

"This project concept was birthed in the most confusing time of my early 20’s,” ENNY said of the new project. “I was caught between the sudden ticking of the age clock and feeling unfulfilled in a 9-5."

The latest project from ENNY is an excellent introductory point if you're unfamiliar with her work. Check out Under Twenty Five below and share your thoughts in the comments. 

