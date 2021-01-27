Enny Bodies Biggie's "Kick In The Door" Instrumental On "Ask About Me Freestyle"

South East London rapper and singer Enny is heating up. After dropping off the empowering "Peng Black Girls (Remix)" with Jorja Smith in December, she’s back with a freestyle over one of Hip-Hop’s most recognizable beats.

“Ask About Me Freestyle” arrives packaged in a black-and-white video that serves more as a grungy lyric video than a full-on production, and as a result, Enny’s bars are on full display. She devours the “Kick in the Door” instrumental and flexes her lyrical chops, proving that the pen that crafted the empowering lyrics on "Peng Black Girls (Remix)" can also be wielded as a weapon.

From Kim Possible-themed quips to valid criticisms of music industry practices, the “Ask About Me Freestyle” is a fierce sprint from the UK artist and, hopefully, a sign of what’s to come from her. Having only released three official singles in 2020, there are a lot of eyes on Enny this year, and she doesn’t sound like she’s going to disappoint.

Quotable Lyrics:

This my little ego

This my Kim Possible like “What’s the Stitch?”

But it’s darker, so I feel like Shego