Enjoy "Doomsday," A Throwback Birthday Tribute To MF Doom

Today, we celebrate the born day of a legend. MF Doom passed away last Halloween, although his wife did not tell the world until recently. Capping off yet another unbearable loss in 2020, MF Doom's passing reminded us about the good times even in turmoil. One track that really hits the sweet spot and allows us to reminisce about better days is "Doomsday."

The Sade "Kiss of Life," sample sounds just as good now as it did back then. The mellow energy of the instrumental is in contrast to MF Dooms abrasive lyrics, and the mesh of the two opposites makes for perfect harmony. This legend will never be forgotten, and songs like "Doomsday" will last forever. Happy Birthday king.

Quotable Lyrics

Pop the trunk on Cee Cipher Punk, leave him left scraped

God forbid, if there ain't no escape, blame MF tape

Definition "super-villain": a killer who love children

One who is well-skilled in destruction, as well as building

While Sidney Sheldon teaches the trife to be trifer

I'm trading science fiction with my man the live lifer