By now you're all seemingly aware of the unfortunate events that led Kevin Hart to the hospital to undergo emergency back surgery. The Night School was driving along Los Angeles' Mulholland Highway when he veered off the street ten feet away from the road. Kevin was a passenger in his vintage Plymouth Barracuda and the driver, Jared Black, was pinned into the vehicle and was later rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin managed to make it out of the vehicle with assistance from his bodyguard and underwent back surgery. The procedure was said to be a success and Kevin will have to reside in the hospital for a few days of recovery. TMZ managed to get a word from Kevin's wife Eniko Hart who was spotted leaving the hospital for a coffee break.

Eniko didn't go into detail about Kevin's conditions but she did assure the cameramen that her husband's "going to be just fine." She said he was awake and his spirit, along with everyone surrounding him are "good." Eniko couldn't confirm that Kevin was back to his joking self.

There has yet to be an update on the driver of Kevin's car but keep it locked on the site for updates coming through.