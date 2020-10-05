The Hart Family is experiencing nothing but blessings right now, welcoming the latest addition to their growing clan last week. Kaori Mai Hart was introduced to fans of Kevin and Eniko Hart and, today, she is being shown off to the world in her first photo.

Posting a picture of herself holding her newborn baby, Eniko wrote: "When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything i could’ve ever imagined plus more."

It looks like, already, they've found the perfect nickname for their baby girl. The precious little thing looks snug as a bug in her blanket, with mommy Eniko smiling at her daughter.

Congratulations are definitely in order for Kevin and Eniko, who are enjoying their time with baby Kaori.

Aside from the baby news, Kevin Hart has been making plenty of headlines, publicly supporting Ellen DeGeneres as she went through her "toxic work environment" scandal, and announcing a new remake of the classic Planes, Trains, and Automobiles with Will Smith. Additionally, he spoke on Kobe Bryant, revealing that the two actually went to a basketball training camp together, where the comedian realized that he should probably pursue a different path.