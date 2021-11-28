Enes Kanter has now become the most politically divisive player in the NBA. While his intentions are pure, he draws attention to his causes in polarizing ways, at times causing fans to sour towards him.

His latest antics, while strange, appear harmless. On Sunday (Nov. 28), Kanter revealed that he will change his legal name from Enes Kanter to "Enes Kanter Freedom" this week, as he plans to become an official United States citizen.

Kanter is likely doing so to emphasize his joy in becoming a member of the USA, as he has faced persecution for years from the Turkish government. As he has had issues with his home country Turkey, he has recently been advocating for the release of Turkish Uyghurs in Chinese prison camps in China.

His main targets of criticism have been the NBA, Nike, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai and LeBron James, for their active relationships with one another and the Chinese government. He has attacked China multiple times for their injustices and hopes to get the attention of the Olympic committee and the United Nations.

He recently called LeBron "disgusting" for his involvement with these organizations, and has not shied away from his enemies. But, James has not been the only basketball star he has attacked, claiming Michael Jordan has not done enough for the "Black community" with all his influence and resources.

Kanter clearly sees himself as an activist for many causes, and his loud voice has attracted enemies.

But, with this name change and new citizen status, it looks like Enes is just beginning his political lifestyle.

How do you feel about Kanter's new name>