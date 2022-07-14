LeBron James caught some flack just a few days ago after he made some comments about Brittney Griner. While speaking on her situation in Russia, LeBron noted that he would feel slighted by the U.S. government if he were Griner, and it would make him question whether or not he would want to come home. This is an opinion that came with a ton of criticism, and it led to a clarification from LeBron, who assured people that he still loves the United States.

"My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome," LeBron wrote.

Despite the clarification, it seems like Enes Kanter Freedom is on the attack. Kanter has always hated LeBron, and he decided to go off on the star, telling him to leave the United States if he hates the country so much. LeBron never once said he hated America or said it was a bad country, but for Kanter, making comments like this plays into the hands of his new base.

"You call it a step back, we call this a walk back. You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her," Kanter said. "Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted."

LeBron will likely ignore Kanter, which is probably for the best. Now that Kanter finds himself without an NBA team, this is the kind of clout chasing you can expect.