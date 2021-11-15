Enes Kanter has always been an athlete who isn't shy to share his political views. The Boston Celtics big man has been quite critical of the regime in Turkey, which has ultimately forced him to be barred from reentering his homeland. In more recent months, Kanter has taken aim at China and Xi Jinping, who has been known for brutal tactics.

For instance, Kanter recently criticized Nike for forced labor practices, and his comments about China have even led to Celtics games being taken off the air by Tencent. Kanter has no care for the ramifications of these actions, and now, he is focusing his attention on Joe Biden who is set to meet Xi Jinping soon.

On his IG story, Kanter even demanded that President Biden do something so that Xi Jinping understands the gravity of China's affairs.

"@potus Stop playing games with bullies & do what you promised to the world! Prioritize Human Rights!" Kanter said. "Will Joe Biden ask about Uyghur Genocide or assault on Tibetans in Hong Kong? Or will they pat each other on the back?"

It was revealed that Biden's meeting with Xi Jinping would be about the United States' concerns when it comes to China. The meeting is set to go down today, and there is a lot of anticipation when it comes to the result of the sitdown.

Only time will tell whether or not Kanter's concerns were heard and addressed.

