Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter called out Michael Jordan on CNN, Sunday night, for caring more about his sneaker sales than helping the Black community. Kanter has been going off on Nike in recent days for their unethical business practices, even calling LeBron James "disgusting" for partnering with the brand.

“Not many people are talking about Michael Jordan,” he said on the program. “Michael Jordan hasn’t done anything, nothing, for the Black community in America besides just, you know, giving them money. I feel like we need to call out these athletes. At least LeBron James is going out there and being the voice of all those people who are oppressed in America.”



Tim Bradbury / Getty Images

He added that Jordan “has not done anything for the Black community because he cares too much about his shoe sales all over the world and America.”

Kanter explained that “every time you put your shoes on, you put that T-shirt on your back, there is so much blood and sweat and oppression on those items, so please, think twice before you buy any of their stuff.”

Kanter recently wore custom sneakers featuring politically charged art calling out James for his silence on the Hong Kong protests in 2019.

Check out Kanter's appearance on CNN below.

[Via]