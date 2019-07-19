Enes Kanter is one of the newest additions to the Boston Celtics and he's already cracking jokes about his role on the team. The Turkish big man has been known as a bit of a goofball around the league, albeit in the best way possible. When Kanter was revealed to the media, he said he wanted to take the number 11 because he wanted no one else to wear it again. Of course, this was a dig at Kyrie Irving who said the same thing just a couple of years ago.

Kanter got to debut his Celtics uniform yesterday and decided to mark the occasion by playing a group of kids in a game of 5-on-5 basketball. What's hilarious about the clip below, is that Kanter is wearing his full uniform, including a shooting sleeve.

In the video, Kanter looks extremely out of place amongst the kids but as you would expect, he's grabbing rebounds and doing everything to help his team win. Kanter has struggled defensively during his time in the NBA but we're sure he didn't have any trouble against the kids.

All jokes aside, it's good to see Kanter already trying to ingratiate himself within the Celtics community. The team also added Kemba Walker this offseason and are poised to have a good run in the Eastern Conference.