Enes Kanter is one of the more entertaining individuals in the entire NBA and this year, he will be playing for the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have changed significantly this offseason as they lost the likes of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford while picking up players like Kanter and Kemba Walker. While the Celtics are considered one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, there is no denying that there will be some growing pains coming their way as they try to establish some chemistry throughout the roster.

Kanter recently appeared on an episode of FS1's First Thing's First where he was asked about who he thinks the best team in the league is. Of course, Kanter is biased towards the Celtics but did offer his pick for who he thinks will be a problem this season, outside of his own squad.

"If you don't count the Celtics, I'll say the Clippers," Kanter explained. "Offensively, and defensively. The Clippers lineup is tough — you got Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi, Harrell coming off the bench and Lou. They're definitely going to be a nightmare."

The Clippers are definitely a great pick as some feel like they will be in prime position to win a championship this year. Kawhi Leonard and George will be battling the Los Angeles Lakers for L.A. supremacy all season and should be a huge problem come playoff time.

