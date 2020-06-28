If you know anything about Enes Kanter, then you are probably aware of the fact that if he steps foot in Turkey, he could be arrested and locked up for a very long time. As it stands, there is a warrant out for his arrest as he has been quite critical of the country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Despite this warrant, Kanter remains extremely vocal about his distaste for Erdogan's regime, and the star has made sure to continue educating people about what is going on in his home country.

Recently, it was revealed that the NBA would allow players to wear social justice messages as opposed to their name tags. This prompted Kanter to take to Instagram where he posted a Celtics jersey with "Erdogan Sucks" on the back. As Kanter jokingly notes, he is mulling over whether or not to go ahead with the design.

While "Erdogan Sucks" is an unlikely outcome for his jersey, we're sure he will be one of the players making use of the new rule. Kanter understands just how important it is to have a platform, which certainly would make him empathetic to the plight of many of his teammates.

When the NBA comes back next month, it will be interesting to see what kind of name tags come out of this.