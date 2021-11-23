Enes Kanter has been leveling quite a bit of criticism against LeBron James as of late, and it all has to do with the Lakers superstar and his lack of position on China. As many people know, LeBron makes a lot of money off of his Nike shoes which, of course, are made in China. The country is known for using exploitative labor, all while the Chinese regime commits genocide against certain ethnic groups. With that being said, Kanter wants LeBron to speak out, and the Celtics star is using his platform to take shots at James.

Recently, LeBron said that Kanter walked right by him in the hallway of a recent Celtics Vs. Lakers game, and that if he really cared, he would have spoken to him directly. While speaking on CNN, Kanter refuted this, noting that it was LeBron who noticed him but chose to keep walking. Kanter also claimed that LeBron's former teammates don't like him as he is constantly doing PR for himself.

“I had so many conversations with LeBron James’ ex-teammates. And even they are the one telling me that LeBron, all he’s doing is just his own PR. And everything he’s doing, trying to stand up for things, is not that he really feels about it. But he cares about his PR more than anything," Kanter said. “First of all, he was behind me in the tunnel and I stopped to take pictures with one of the kids. I wasn’t the one that right passed him. He was the one that literally walked right by me and did not say anything.”

LeBron has been known to be a PR whiz, especially when it comes to Space Jam: A New Legacy where he is constantly referred to as the King and various other nicknames that shine a light on his heroics. At this point, he and Kanter do not like each other, and the feud is likely to continue for much longer.