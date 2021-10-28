Recently on Twitter, Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter addressed Nike's 'silence' pertaining to current injustice that exists in China. From police brutality, discrimination against the LGBTQ community, and the oppression of minorities in China, Kanter relayed his powerful message, as a call to action for a company who so frequently relies on China for many of its own internal imports.

In the three-minute video, the Celtics' big man highlighted the social issues present in the U.S today, and how Nike has stood with the oppressed, from Black Lives Matter groups, to Latino communities, and in the fight against Asian hate. However, Kanter said, "...When it comes to China, Nike remains silent... Who makes your shoes in China? Do you even know? There are so many forced labor factories in China, For instance, Uyghur forced labor, a [form of] modern day slavery, is happening right now in China."

Detailing this forced labor, Enes explained that, "They are under constant surveillance, with long working hours and poor living conditions. They are subject to political reeducation, have no freedom of expression, freedom of religion, and they are not even able to leave. Did you know that almost all the apparel and footwear industry is tainted by Uyghur forced labor?"

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kanter continued, saying, "Nike claims that they do not allow any forced labor in their supply chains, yet, they don't have the receipts to prove it... Every time you put those shoes on your feet, you put that T-shirt on your back, there are so many tears and so much oppression and so much blood, behind it all."

Kanter concluded his video with another message, offering to provide plane ticket to China for he and Nike's owner, Phil Knight, in hopes that seeing these slave labor camps firsthand would help influence the company's questionable stance. He also extended the invite to LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Watch Enes Kanter's entire message to Nike, below: