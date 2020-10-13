The United States isn't the only country whose citizens are taking to the streets to protest police brutality. In Nigeria, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS, stands accused of a number of crimes against the public. The branch of the police force was launched under the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in 1992, and since that time, there have been allegations that officers have sexually harassed women, illegally detained citizens, murdered people, and denied people their basic human rights. The "#EndSARS" movement began back in 2017, but it's recently picked up steam as videos showing protests erupting in Nigeria have circulated.

It's reported that protests have been banned in certain areas, but that hasn't stopped citizens from making their voices heard. SARS was created to protect residents from armed robbers, but instead, they've used their power to intimidate and, in extreme cases, kill people who don't fall in line, especially the youth.

Much like the Black Lives Matter movement that swept the United States, Nigeria is demanding their rights to safety from government officials. The world partnered with America in their marches and protests, and many are once again fighting for equity and equality, this time on behalf of Nigeria. Celebrities have also lent their platforms to gain attention for the "#EndSARS" campaign, so check out a few photos, highlights, and more information about the protests below.