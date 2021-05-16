Enchanting Recruits Coi Leray For "Freaky Deaky"

Enchanting is one of Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo Gang imprint's latest signees. The relative newcomer's label mates include the likes of "Back in Blood" artist Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano, who both have experienced relative commercial success since under the label. The 22-year-old Fort Worth, TX native has made a name for herself by rapping in a whisper tone and flow that can best be described as "enchanting."

2018's Enchanted marked the last full-length offering from the artist. This year, she released her single "Want Sum," a seeming introduction into a new era for the 1017 Eskimo artist. Following up "Want Sum," Enchanting tapped Coi Leray for her latest offering "Freaky Deaky." She generated buzz around the single earlier in the week by sharing a preview of the track across her social media, teasing the previously anonymous feature.

Bringing her signature whisper-cadence to life on the track, her relaxed bars over the lively trap beat is a refreshing experience. Enchanting does most of the heavy lifting on the track, while Leray joins in to deliver a verse in the song's latter half.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't running

Ain't no track meet

I'll have him sweating like an athlete

They heard about my rap sheet