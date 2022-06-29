Enchanting Calls On Jacquees For New Single "What I Want"

When we interviewed Enchanting in 2021, she revealed that she was a singer first and only started rapping after she signed to Gucci. Although many have grown to know her as a rapper, her latest releases have showcased her range and diversity, setting the stage for what's to come next for the 1017 signee.

Today, the singer dived deeper into her R&B roots with the release of her latest single, "What I Want" ft. Jacquees. Big Chant and Jacquees bring their luscious vocal talents to the forefront of jazzy guitar riffs with bits of early 2000s nostalgia sprinkled across the track. It's an infectious R&B anthem that's bound to have the summer on lock.

Check out the latest offering from Enchanting below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I'm the type that could put you on

Three more shots, how we getting home?

Vibe whenever I get you alone

Know exactly how to put you in a zone