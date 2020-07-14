26-year-old, Empire actor, Bryshere Gray, was arrested early Monday morning outside of his home in Goodyear, Arizona for domestic violence. Bryshere Gray's efforts as Hakeem Lyon on the coveted hip-hop themed drama series, Empire, allowed him to land him the role as Micheal Bivins in the esteemed The New Edition Story (2016) biopic and kick off a music career of his own that has landed him on the Billboard Hot R&B and Hip-Hop Songs Chart multiple times. Now, the Philadelphia-bred actor/musician is facing domestic violence charges for allegedly assaulting his wife for numerous hours, as reported by KNXV-TV. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

According to a Goodyear Police Department report, Gray's wife had waved down a local patron at a gas station near their residence where she informed them that she had been assaulted by her husband over "the last several hours." The citizen and Gray's significant other returned to the residence and immediately contacted the local police for assistance.

Law enforcement responded to the alleged domestic violence incident showing up to Gray's home at 10:15 P.M. Sunday night (July 12). Bryshere Gray refused to exit the residence which resulted in a standoff between the "Chasing the Sky" performer and Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations organization that lasted until 7 A.M. when Gray was finally taken into to custody.

Gray's wife was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for various visible injuries throughout her body and eventually released from the facility. The woman married to the actor claims that she was strangled and temporarily lost consciousness during the assault.

According to Arizona's Maricopa County Jail records, Bryshere Gray was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, assault, and disorderly conduct. Unfortunately, this isn't the first that the Empire star has found himself at odds with the law. Last year, Gray was arrested in Chicago for operating a vehicle without proper registration and earlier this year, he was arrested again during an alleged food-throwing incident involving a 7-Eleven clerk.

Hopefully, Bryshere gets the help that needs in order to maintain the level of relevancy Empire has allowed him to have and hopefully his significant other does what's best for her in sustaining healthy boundaries and an overall peaceful existence.

Check out Bryshere Gray's mugshot from the incident in the photo provided below.