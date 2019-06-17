Another Empire star found himself in some legal trouble lately according to reports by TMZ. Bryshere Gray, who plays the youngest Lyon brother Hakeem Lyon on the television show, was arrested in Chicago this past Thursday for car-related offenses. The news outlet reported on the actor getting pulled over this past Thursday for a registration issue. The tags did not match the car he was driving and the authorities quickly discovered that his 2014 Rolls-Royce was being driven without a license or insurance. As such, the actor was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor due to driving a vehicle with unauthorized registration. He was also nabbed for not having a license nor insurance.

His offense surely looks small compared to the legal drama which involved his Empire co-star, Jussie Smollett. It is safe to say the Jussie Smollett ordeal is now behind us, but we could never forget it. Smollett became center to public scrutiny after staging a racist and homophobic attack. The hoax was uncovered and the actor's freedom was threatened by multiple felony counts set against him. Though the charges were since mysteriously dropped, the whole thing was very public and cost the actor's reputation and career prospects in Hollywood.

