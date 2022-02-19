The world has lost another star. According to CNN, 43-year-old Lindsey Pearlman, who was best known for her work on projects like General Hospital, Empire, and Selena: The Series, was found dead in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18th.

The L.A. Police Department confirmed that the actress was found in the city "several miles west of where she was last seen," after having been reported missing on February 13th – reports reveal that the actress failed to return home at the time, and her friends and family have since reached out to the public for help.

"Today around 8:30 AM, Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue," authorities revealed in a statement yesterday. "The L.A. County Coroner's Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman."

Following the news, the late star's cousin Savannah took to Twitter to share a statement. "I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late," she wrote.

“I have no other information about the location or circumstance. Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to [Santé D’Or] in her honour."

Other credits attributed to Pearlman throughout her career come from titles like The Ms. Pat Show, Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, and Viscious.

In a statement to E! News, her agent shared that those closest to Lindsey are "deeply saddened by [her] passing," adding that "the family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve." RIP.

