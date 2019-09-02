Malik Yoba may be recognized as Vernon Turner from Empire, the Fox series that's been getting lots of attention due to the show's other actor Jussie Smollett - who's still undergoing a major lawsuit with the city of Chicago after an alleged staged attack. Malik has made a recent share to Instagram that's grabbed the attention of many since the 51-year-old actor has revealed that he's attracted to transgender women.



The video Malik posted is an emotional one since it sees a Philadelphia man getting bullied for his relationship with a trans woman, just days before he committed suicide. "This video is another heartbreaking example of the homophobia, transphobia hatred and hypocrisy WE as black folks, BLACK MEN in particular have to NAME, FACE and CALL OUT and do the work to heal," Malik wrote.

Elsewhere in this caption, Malik made it clear that he too is "trans attracted" and it's such communities that deserve love and respect just as much as anyone else. "I love ALL women AND count MYSELF among those that find themselves trans attracted and I too have felt the self-imposed shame that comes with that truth but it’s time to speak up," he added. "As a self identified cis heterosexual man I too am learning what it means to be trans attracted."

Read his full post below.