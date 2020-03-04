Emotional Oranges Wax Nostalgic On "Iconic (Rejuiced)"

Los Angeles based R&B slash pop group Emotional Oranges have been steadily making waves on the circuit, under the watchful eye of Joe Budden Podcast's own Rory Farrell. A few days back, the mysterious duo came through with a new single called "Iconic (Rejuiced)," a dancefloor-friendly record arriving complete with some cinephile-friendly visuals for added amusement. Catchy though it may be, the subject matter is far more adult-oriented, with Emo's menage-a-trois aspirations being laid out from the onset.

"Ain’t no telling what I might do to a girl like you," he croons, while visuals from Night At The Roxbury set a playful tone. "And tell your girlfriend come too, back to my room, sip a little something don’t act so prude." Though the song itself is a typically smooth release, pulsating along with subtle grooves and vintage disco soundscapes, the music video brings an additional layer of fun. Essentially creating the ultimate movie-centric dance-party, clips from American Hustle, White Chicks, Saturday Night Fever, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and more are all represented.

Check out the playful new single now, and sound off below -- in the grand scheme of R&B's new wave , where do you rank Emotional Oranges?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

She got me like ooo

Ain’t no telling what I might do to a girl like you

And tell your girlfriend come too

Back to my room

Sip a lil something don’t act so prude

No attitude, let me come and hit it like boom