Emotional Oranges Return With New Single "Body & Soul"

Mitch Findlay
March 02, 2021 12:56
Emotional Oranges

Body & Soul
Emotional Oranges Feat. Biig Piig

Emotional Oranges keep the groove alive with brief but memorable new single "Body & Soul."


Emotional Oranges have officially returned with a new single, with Complex premiering the Biig Piig-assisted "Body & Soul." Though the track itself is relatively on the brief side, there's still plenty to enjoy on this one, especially for longtime fans of the band. Immediately capturing an up-tempo vibe fueled by a steady drum and a dancing bassline, "Body & Soul" is confirmed to be appearing on their upcoming album JUICEBOX

Speaking on the track's creation to Complex, Emotional Oranges revealed a little bit about the backstory. “It was actually the bridge for the first track we did and we decided to build around that for an entirely new song,” explain the band. “The feel-good, carefree energy reminds me of ‘Motion’ and ‘Personal’ and we’re glad we were able to bring that back for JUICEBOX.” Feel-good and carefree indeed, as the two vocalists' effortless chemistry blends nicely over the lush groove. 

With the track set to release on streaming platforms this Wednesday, be sure to check out the latest from the band right now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Take it back to my place
Love you by the fireplace
Girl what you want from me?
My body and soul

Emotional Oranges Biig Piig
