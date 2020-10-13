Emotional Oranges Return With New Single "All That" Featuring Channel Tres

Emotional Oranges are officially back.

The duo, made up of A and V, have been laying low for much of this year and, finally, they've returned with some new music ahead of their upcoming project.

Premiering the new single "All That" via Complex, the song will officially be out at midnight. For now, you can check out the lyric video below.

The song features Channel Tres, who was more than happy to get out of his comfort zone for this one.

"A sent me the beat and I immediately felt the vibe and cut the verse in my room," said Channel Tres to Complex. "It's cool to get on records like this and exercise my range as a songwriter, and just get on different types of beats. V sounds beautiful on the track, both her and A made it so easy to love this song."

The track will be part of Emotional Oranges' new EP Juicebox, which drops in 2021.

They're excited about this bouncy direction, saying: "This is what Tokyo, the Gorillaz, and listening to a whole lot of '90s dance music will do to you. Much love to Channel for blessing the track."

Listen below and be sure to add it on streaming tomorrow.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fallin'

I can't help but notice that you want me

You know I can't give you what you need

Still, you get wrapped up in misery

And I love it

