Emotional Oranges Deliver A Summer Vibe On "Bounce"

Emotional Oranges are coming for the summer with the release of their new single, "Bounce." The LA-based duo came through with the new single earlier today, which sounds like an anthem to hold down parties and beach vibes. The funky production and party-friendly lyrics pair perfectly with one another, and the quotes that are geared for the 'Gram.

The latest offering from Emotional Oranges arrives weeks after they released their single, "Make Me Wanna." Between their latest releases, it appears that we could expect them to come through with a new body of work sometime this summer.

Emotional Oranges dropped off their last project, The Juiceboxes in 2021, featuring Vince Staples, Chiiild, Becky G, Channel Tres, and more.

Check out the latest from Emotional Oranges below.

Quotable Lyrics

She be the Queen 'cause she be the block

Come on, baby, this is light work

She took her time, went & broke out the box

Now they sayin' 'round the neighborhood I'm gangsta