The 73rd Primetime Emmys started off strong with a step towards inclusion with a record-breaking number of nominations for actors of colors, notably Billy Porter for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, and Mj Rodriguez for Leading Actress in a Drama, but quickly fell off last night when none of them walked away with a statuette. This is a huge step back compared to four wins for actors of color last year.

Leaving no one surprised, the trending #EmmysSoWhite demonstrated the show's history of snubbing POC. But despite this, the show went to great lengths to include actors of color in the ceremony itself. The host, Cedric the Entertainer, led the three-hour main ceremony, where it took two hours for a person of color to be spotlighted in RuPaul Charles and his RuPaul’s Drag Race team for Outstanding Competition Program. With this win, RuPaul broke the record for most Emmys won by a person of color.

Michelle Visage, RuPaul, Gottmik, and Symone, winners of the Outstanding Competition Program award for 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' pose in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Other moments of recognition came in Michaela Coel, with four nominations, who took home a statuette for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for HBO's I May Destroy You. Despite the disappointment for actors of color, the night saw huge wins for women. Debbie Allen was the recipient of the 2021 Governors Award, Jessica Hobbs was the fourth woman to win drama director, and Lucia Aniello took home two awards for comedy writing and comedy director for her direction in Ted Lasso. This is the first time that women have won in both the comedy and drama director categories in the show's history.

View the full list of winners below, and let us know what you think.

73rd Primetime Emmys Winners

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

WINNER: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Boys (Rebecca Sonnenshine, Episode: "What I Know")

WINNER: The Crown (Peter Morgan, Episode: "War")

The Handmaid's Tale (Yahlin Chang, Episode: "Home")

Lovecraft Country (Misha Green, Episode: "Sundown")

The Mandalorian (Dave Filoni, Episode: "Chapter 13: The Jedi")

The Mandalorian (Jon Favreau, Episode: "Chapter 16: The Rescue")

Pose (Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Episode: "Series Finale")

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Bridgerton (Julie Anne Robinson, Episode: "Diamond of the First Water")

The Crown (Benjamin Caron, Episode: "Fairytale")

WINNER: The Crown (Jessica Hobbs, Episode: "War")

The Handmaid's Tale (Liz Garbus, Episode: "The Wilderness")

The Mandalorian (Jon Favreau, Episode: "Chapter 9: The Marshal")

Pose (Steven Canals, Episode: "Series Finale")

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

WINNER: Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Amber Ruffin Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

WINNER: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant (Steve Yockey, Episode: "In Case of Emergency")

Girls5eva (Meredith Scardino, Episode: "Pilot")

WINNER: Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Episode: "There Is No Line")

PEN15 (Maya, Erskine, Episode: "Play")

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again")

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Episode: "Pilot")

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

B Positive (James Burrows, Episode: "Pilot")

The Flight Attendant (Susanna Fogel, Episode: "In Case of Emergency")

WINNER: Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Episode: "There Is No Line")

Mom (James Widdoes, Episode: "Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak")

Ted Lasso (Zach Braff, Episode: "Biscuits")

Ted Lasso (MJ Delaney, Episode: "The Hope that Kills You")

Ted Lasso (Declan Lowney, Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again")

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Allison Janney, Mom

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Hamilton (Thomas Kail)

I May Destroy You (Sam Miller, Michaela Coel, Episode: "Ego Death")

I May Destroy You (Sam Miller, Episode: "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes")

Mare of Easttown (Craig Zobel)

WINNER: The Queen's Gambit (Scott Frank)

The Underground Railroad (Barry Jenkins)

WandaVision (Matt Shakman)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: I May Destroy You (Michaela Coel)

Mare of Easttown (Brad Ingelsby)

The Queen's Gambit (Scott Frank)

WandaVision (Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron, Episode: "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!")

WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, Episode: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience")

WandaVision (Laura Donney, Episode: "Previously On")

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin, The Crown

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Billy Porter, Pose

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

WINNER: Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

WINNER: Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne's American Utopia

8:46 - Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

WINNER: Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Hacks

WINNER: Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

WINNER: The Crown

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

Outstanding Limited Series