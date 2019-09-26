The Emmy Awards took place this past weekend and aside from Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner getting clowned for calling their family "real people" it's the team behind the Memoriam segment that's taken an L for showcasing a photo of a man that's very much alive instead of Andre Previn. While Halsey took the stage to sing Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time," a reel of fallen stars of television was broadcasted showcasing Stan Lee, Luke Perry, Penny Marshall, John Singleton and more.

The issue was when a photo of Leonard Slatkin was put on the screen with a caption reading "Andre Previn." Leonard is very much alive while Andre passed in February. " I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me "In Memoriam" rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P." Leonard shared on Twitter.

The Emmy's haven't responded to the mistake since Leonard called them out for their mess up but as usual, the internet's always around to call someone out on their bullshit - case and point: