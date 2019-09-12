The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards is only a few weeks and the anticipation is building. Some of the best prime time television will be getting recognized for the work they've put in. We already know that Game Of Thrones is leading with fourteen nominations. It's shocking considering the backlash it received for its final season but given its extreme popularity and impact on pop culture, it makes total sense that it would earn that many nods.



Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Today, the Academy revealed who will be presenting the awards this year where Game Of Thrones also has a heavy hand in. The Emmy nominated stars of the television show, Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maisie Williams, will all be presenting on September 22nd.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Additionally, Zendaya, who's had a massive year with the success of Euphoria and Spider-Man: Far From Home, will also be presenting an award that evening. It seems a long time coming, especially given the amount of work she's put in from her Disney days until now.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Although Empire was hit with major controversy following the scandal involving Jussie Smollett, a few of the stars will be hitting the stage in order to present. Expect to see both Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard handing over an award to someone at some point that evening.

Other notable presenters that evening will be Billy Porter, Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Doughlas, Viola David, Seth Meyers, and more.