Emmys 2019: Complete List Of Winners

Big winners from this year's ceremony.
The 2019 Emmy Awards have arrived as the past year's best in television gather to earn their accolades from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Per usual, the 71st annual ceremony will take place in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater as the best in televison are honred. Leading the nominations is Game Of Thrones, which ended this year, with a record-breaking total of 32 nominations. OPther favorites include Netflix's When They See Us series, HBO's Chernobyl, and of course, NBC's When They See Us.
For the fourth time in its history, the Emmy Awards will have no host with presenters inlcuding Anthony Anderson, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Cannon, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, and Taraji P. Henson among others.
Check in below for the full list of nominees and winners.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Prime Video)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Veep (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Don Cheadle, Black Monday,
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Barry,"The Audition" (HBO)
Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)
Fleabag,"Episode 1" (Prime Video)
The Big Bang Theory, "The Stockholm Syndrome" (CBS)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "All Alone" (Prime Video)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going To The Catskills!" (Prime Video)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)
Fleabag, "Episode 1" (Prime Video)
PEN15, "Anna Ishii-Peters" (Hulu)
Russian Doll, "A Warm Body" (Netflix)
Russian Doll, "Nothing In This World Is Easy" (Netflix)
The Good Place, "Janet(s)" (NBC)
Veep, "Veep" (HBO)
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Ozark (Netflix)
Pose (FX Networks)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Billy Porter, Pose
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, "Winner" (AMC)
Bodyguard, "Episode 1" (Netflix)
Game Of Thrones, "The Iron Throne" (HBO)
Killing Eve, "Nice And Neat" (BBC America)
Succession, "Nobody Is Ever Missing" (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly" (Hulu)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones, "The Iron Throne" (HBO)
Game of Thrones, "The Last Of The Starks" (HBO)
Game of Thrones, "The Long Night" (HBO)
Killing Eve, "Desperate Times" (BBC America)
Ozark, "Reparations" (Netflix)
Succession, "Celebration" (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly" (Hulu)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Veron, "Glory" (FX Networks)
Fosse/Verdon, "Who's Got The Pain" (FX Networks)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
American Ninja Warrior, "Minneapolis City Qualifiers" (NBC)
Queer Eye, "Black Girl Magic" (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race, "Whatcha Unnpackin?" (VH1)
Shark Tank, "Episode 1002" (ABC)
The Amazing Race, "Who Wants A Rolex?" (CBS)
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Documentary Now!, "Waiting For The Artist" (IFC)
Drunk History, "Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?" (Comedy Central)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Psychics" (HBO)
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Adam Sandler" (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Midterm Election Show" (CBS)
Who Is America?, "Episode 102" (Showtime)
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live Form Liverpool (CBS)
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's ‘All In The Family' And ‘The Jeffersons' (ABC)
Springsteen On Broadway (Netflix)
The Oscars (ABC)
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)
Jane Fonda In Five Acts(HBO)
Leaving Neverland(HBO)
Love, Gilda(CNN)
Minding The Gap(Hulu)
The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley(HBO)
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game Of Games
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
James Corden, The World's Best
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Outstanding Television Movie
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) (Netflix)
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood (HBO)
King Lear (Prime Video)
My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon (FX Networks)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Outstanding Competition Program
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Voice (NBC)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
An Emmy For Megan (anemmyformegan.com)
Hack Into Broad City (Comedy Central)
It's Bruno! (Netflix)
Special (Netflix)
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look) (FX Networks)
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)
RuPaul's Drag Race's: Out Of The Closet (VH1)
RuPaul's Drag Race's: Portrait Of A Queen (VH1)
Oustanding Short Form Variety Series
Billy On The Street (FunnyOrDie)
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple Music)
Gay of Thrones (FunnyorDie)
Honest Trailers (YouTube)
The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Documentary Now! (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)
Saturday Night Live(NBC)
Who Is America? (Showtime)
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)
Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way (A&E)
Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)
Life Below Zero (National Geographic)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
72ndAnnual Tony Awards (CBS)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's ‘All In The Family' And ‘The Jeffersons' (ABC)
RENT (FOX)
The 61stGrammy Awards (CBS)
The 76thAnnual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
The Oscars (ABC)
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Life From Liverpool (CBS)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)
Springsteen On Broadway (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
Abbi Jacobson, Hack Into Broad City
Jessica Hecht, Special
Rosamund Pike, State Of The Union
Ilana Glazer, Hack Into Broad City
Punam Patel, Special
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Patton Oswalt, An Emmy For Megan
Jimmy Fallon, Beto Breaks The Internet
Ed Begley Jr., Ctrl Alt Delete
Chris O'Dowd, State Of The Union
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
A Very English Scandal (Prime Video)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape At Dannemora,"Episode 6" (Showtime)
Escape At Dannemora, "Episode 7" (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon, "Providence" (FX Networks)
When They See Us, "Part Four" (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Documentary Now! (IFC)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)