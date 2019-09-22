Emmys 2019: Complete List Of Winners

The 2019 Emmy Awards have arrived as the past year's best in television gather to earn their accolades from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Per usual, the 71st annual ceremony will take place in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater as the best in televison are honred. Leading the nominations is Game Of Thrones, which ended this year, with a record-breaking total of 32 nominations. OPther favorites include Netflix's When They See Us series, HBO's Chernobyl, and of course, NBC's When They See Us.

For the fourth time in its history, the Emmy Awards will have no host with presenters inlcuding Anthony Anderson, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Cannon, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, and Taraji P. Henson among others.

Check in below for the full list of nominees and winners.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Prime Video)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Don Cheadle, Black Monday,

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale, Veep