Kim Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner were present at this past weekend's Emmy Awards. The duo took the stage to present an award for the outstanding competition series but before passing along the trophy, Kim and Kendall had a little speech. While their words were probably not meant to be taken as a joke, the audience thought otherwise when they laughed at a statement Kim said about her family being "real people."

"Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves. Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted," Kim and Kendall told the crowd. Videos hear the audience erupting in laughter after the oneliner, leading to a number of reactions shared on Twitter.

"Eeeek. There was a very loud laugh from the audience when KimKardashian was presenting. Laughing at her; not with her. It was uncomfortable (and, in my opinion, uncalled for) in the room," a user wrote.

"It’s very rare that we take out real content. We’ll say, “I don’t like the way that I look here. Just tweak that,” or, “We were talking about that, but this is more impactful,”" Kim previously stated of her family's series. "By the time the episodes air, it’s already been thrown in and out of the press so much that it’s really good to share things, even when you think at the time, “Oh, I’ll never share that.”

Peep more reactions to Kim & Kendall's Emmy moment below.