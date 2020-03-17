Last week, Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with the Coronavirus after numerous antics in which he didn't take the disease seriously. Just a few hours later, Donovan Mitchell was diagnosed with COVID-19 as well. It served as a stark reminder that this whole thing must be taken seriously or else we could all end up very sick. Jazz player Emmanuel Mudiay was sick at the same time as Gobert except he didn't have the virus. Regardless, Mudiay recently spoke to OkayAfrica about the pandemic and even made sure to defend his teammate.

"Rudy is a great guy," Mudiay said. "He was just trying to be funny and joke around. He didn't know he had it at the time. Now he knows that it was something serious."

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Mudiay's comments are in stark contrast to the reports that numerous Jazz players are upset with Gobert after his recklessness. There has been reported frustration that could end up lasting well into the NBA's comeback which could take place in mid-June. With this in mind, the Jazz will have an interesting return to action.

Stay tuned for updates regarding the NBA's actions surrounding the Coronavirus. There is still a lot we don't know and there very well could be a cancellation of the entire season if this trend continues.