Emmanuel Acho is officially set to replace Chris Harrison as host for The Bachelor's season finale episode, following a racism scandal, earlier this month. Harrison faced backlash after appearing to defend contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who has been accused of publishing racist posts on social media.



Cindy Ord / Getty Images

"IT’S OFFICIAL: I’ve accepted the Rose & am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year," Acho announced on Twitter, Saturday. "It’s been a pivotal season & this episode will be one of the most storied shows in its history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. See y’all then!"

In response to Good Morning America revealing the news, Acho replied, "Life changing. I can’t wait!"

Harrison announced his decision to take a break from the show, earlier this month with a statement apologizing for his defense of Kirkconnell: “This historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions. To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special.”

Kirkconnell has been accused of attending an antebellum plantation-themed party in 2018, wearing an offensive Native American costume, and posting pictures of Confederate flags on social media.

The season finale of The Bachelor airs on March 15.

